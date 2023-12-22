Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

WMB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

