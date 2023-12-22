Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

