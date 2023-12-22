Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

