Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,612.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,605.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,532.76.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

