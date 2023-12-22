Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $237.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

