Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

