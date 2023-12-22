RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading 1.8% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 38,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 18,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

