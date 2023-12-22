Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $89,194.14 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

