Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 3,027 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$103.87.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
