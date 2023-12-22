Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 3,027 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$103.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

