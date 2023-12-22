Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 3,027 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$103.87.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.