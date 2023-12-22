Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

