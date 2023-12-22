Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
