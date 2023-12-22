Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

