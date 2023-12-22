Reviewing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 32.99% 20.77% 1.68% Banco Santander 18.51% 10.38% 0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $91.56 million 2.12 $24.71 million $7.04 4.83 Banco Santander $54.92 billion 1.21 $10.12 billion $0.66 6.24

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00 Banco Santander 0 2 1 0 2.33

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Banco Santander on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, and investment banking activities, as well as provides digital payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.