Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 29,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

