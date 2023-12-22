RFG Advisory LLC Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 352,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 74,620 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 67,390 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 442,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 482,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,683. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

