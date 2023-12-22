Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Sell

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,479 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.