Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

