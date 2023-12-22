Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,564,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,445 shares.The stock last traded at $10.87 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROVR

Rover Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,487 shares of company stock worth $7,605,392 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.