Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$92.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Trading Up 0.7 %

X stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. TMX Group has a one year low of C$25.87 and a one year high of C$31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.