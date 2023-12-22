Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.90 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.