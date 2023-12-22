Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$146.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morningstar downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$136.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at C$133.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

