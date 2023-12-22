RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

