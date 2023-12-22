Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $133.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.