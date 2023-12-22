Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.23

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.23 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 42191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ryder System by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryder System by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

