S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.