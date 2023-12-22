S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

KGC stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

