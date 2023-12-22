S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 239,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.