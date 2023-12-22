S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

