S.A. Mason LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00.
About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
