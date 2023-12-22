S.A. Mason LLC Has $147,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

PYPL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

