S.A. Mason LLC Invests $105,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

