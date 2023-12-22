S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,202 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

MRO stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

