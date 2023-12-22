S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,670,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

