S.A. Mason LLC Sells 260 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

