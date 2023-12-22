S.A. Mason LLC Sells 331 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

