S.A. Mason LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.32 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

