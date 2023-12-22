S.A. Mason LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

