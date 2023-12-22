Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

