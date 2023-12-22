Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SALM opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.