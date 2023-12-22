Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.