Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $329,566.44 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $121,350.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

