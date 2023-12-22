Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

