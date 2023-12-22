Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Up 4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €275.50 ($299.46) and last traded at €275.50 ($299.46). Approximately 4,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €265.00 ($288.04).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €222.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €255.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.