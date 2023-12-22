Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

