Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.67

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 72958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,530,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

