Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.