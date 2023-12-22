Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.