Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,825 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 584,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

