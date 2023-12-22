Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSD opened at $6.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.31%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

