Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $81.78.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

