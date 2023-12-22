Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $654,000 Investment in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ICLO opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

